Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint Stock Sees Gains on the Market

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3346.5 and closed at ₹3341.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3391 and a low of ₹3344.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently ₹324,371.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 83,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.