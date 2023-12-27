Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint Stock Sees Gains on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 3341.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3382.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3346.5 and closed at 3341.55. The stock reached a high of 3391 and a low of 3344.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently 324,371.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 83,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3382.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹3341.55

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3382.95, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 41.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.24% and has gained 41.4 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing positive growth.

27 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3341.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 83,237 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,341.55.

