 Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slips in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slips in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 2868.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2859 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2867.85 and closed at 2868.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2870 and a low of 2851.9. The market capitalization stood at 274674.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 3566.9 and 2705.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17997 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 12:24:34 PM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2859, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2868.4

Asian Paint stock is currently trading at 2859, with a net change of -9.4 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Asian Paint Dividend

27 Feb 2024, 12:10:42 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a high of 2870 and a low of 2851.9 on the current day.

27 Feb 2024, 12:04:32 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Feb 12:04 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 3.1 (-33.33%) & 12.95 (-26.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Feb 12:04 were at strike price of 2800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2860.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 6.1 (-46.96%) & 23.75 (-27.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Feb 2024, 11:53:19 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1112
Buy7778
Hold11121211
Sell10101010
Strong Sell5444
27 Feb 2024, 11:48:22 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2862, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2868.4

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 2862, with a net change of -6.4 and a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

27 Feb 2024, 11:30:03 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints2860.0-8.4-0.293566.92705.9274330.57
Pidilite Industries2718.73.950.152804.02261.0138195.39
SRF2380.35-19.65-0.822636.652050.070559.48
Berger Paints India558.2-9.3-1.64679.05458.3365070.02
Solar Industries India6828.159.10.138499.03456.9561787.97
27 Feb 2024, 11:28:16 AM IST

Asian Paint February futures opened at 2850.1 as against previous close of 2859.3

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2864.5 with a bid price of 2865.9 and an offer price of 2867.0. The bid quantity is 400 and the offer quantity is 200. The stock has an open interest of 5296600, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Feb 2024, 11:10:06 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2851.9 and a high of 2870 on the current day.

27 Feb 2024, 11:00:09 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2868.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 17999 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 2868.4.

