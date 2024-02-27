Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slips in Trading Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2867.85 and closed at ₹2868.4 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2870 and a low of ₹2851.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹274674.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3566.9 and ₹2705.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17997 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2859, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2868.4 Asian Paint stock is currently trading at ₹2859, with a net change of -9.4 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Asian Paint Dividend

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock reached a high of ₹2870 and a low of ₹2851.9 on the current day.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Feb 12:04 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹3.1 (-33.33%) & ₹12.95 (-26.21%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Feb 12:04 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2860.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹6.1 (-46.96%) & ₹23.75 (-27.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 2 Buy 7 7 7 8 Hold 11 12 12 11 Sell 10 10 10 10 Strong Sell 5 4 4 4

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2862, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2868.4 The current stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2862, with a net change of -6.4 and a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 2860.0 -8.4 -0.29 3566.9 2705.9 274330.57 Pidilite Industries 2718.7 3.95 0.15 2804.0 2261.0 138195.39 SRF 2380.35 -19.65 -0.82 2636.65 2050.0 70559.48 Berger Paints India 558.2 -9.3 -1.64 679.05 458.33 65070.02 Solar Industries India 6828.15 9.1 0.13 8499.0 3456.95 61787.97

Asian Paint February futures opened at 2850.1 as against previous close of 2859.3 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2864.5 with a bid price of 2865.9 and an offer price of 2867.0. The bid quantity is 400 and the offer quantity is 200. The stock has an open interest of 5296600, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2868.4 on last trading day On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 17999 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹2868.4.