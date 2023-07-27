Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 3400.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3371.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Asian Paints had a stable trading day, with the open and close price both at ₹3400.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3414.45 and a low of ₹3365. The market capitalization stands at ₹323,427.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹3590, while the 52-week low was at ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 24,940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:28:18 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3400.1 yesterday
On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 24,940 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,400.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!