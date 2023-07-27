Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 3400.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3371.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints had a stable trading day, with the open and close price both at 3400.1. The stock reached a high of 3414.45 and a low of 3365. The market capitalization stands at 323,427.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 3590, while the 52-week low was at 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 24,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3400.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 24,940 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 3,400.1.

