Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Asian Paints had a stable trading day, with the open and close price both at ₹3400.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3414.45 and a low of ₹3365. The market capitalization stands at ₹323,427.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹3590, while the 52-week low was at ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 24,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.