Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹2954.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2958.4

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paints was ₹3059.95 and the close price was ₹3061.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3060, while the lowest price was ₹2941.25. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹283,663.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,705 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed today at ₹2954.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2958.4

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 2954.3 -4.1 -0.14 3566.9 2686.15 283375.8 Pidilite Industries 2315.0 18.8 0.82 2796.15 2250.85 117674.75 Berger Paints India 539.0 0.55 0.1 679.05 439.67 62831.86 SRF 2176.55 69.85 3.32 2639.8 2050.0 64518.35 Linde India 5957.6 5.15 0.09 6885.95 2928.4 50808.93

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2959, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2959. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.02. The net change in the stock price is 0.6.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹55.2 (-5.64%) & ₹23.9 (-13.87%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.7 (-41.95%) & ₹32.8 (-26.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2956.3, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is ₹2956.3. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹2.1.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 2951.0 as against previous close of 2964.85 Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The spot price for the stock is 2953.95, with a bid price of 2968.15 and an offer price of 2968.75. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Asian Paints is 5,699,600.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹2952.75, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2952.75 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3086.85 10 Days 3113.07 20 Days 3154.81 50 Days 3200.85 100 Days 3271.13 300 Days 3078.77

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹2950.5, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2950.5. There has been a percent change of -0.27 which indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, implying a decrease of 7.9 points in the stock price.

Asian Paint share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 8 8 6 8 Hold 10 10 11 12 Sell 8 8 8 8 Strong Sell 5 5 5 5

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2952.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹2952.1. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.3 in the stock price. Click here for Asian Paint AGM

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2950, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2950 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -8.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and the value has decreased by 8.4 points.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 2951.0 as against previous close of 2964.85 Asian Paint is a stock with a spot price of 2952. The bid price is 2963.55 and the offer price is 2964.95. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for this stock is 5667800.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2965.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹2965.25. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2967.5, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2958.4 The current price of Asian Paints stock is ₹2967.5, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 9.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a minor increase in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the most up-to-date information.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 2951.0 as against previous close of 2964.85 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2962. The bid price is INR 2967.5 and the offer price is INR 2968.75. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,644,200 shares.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹2958.4, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹3061.1 Based on the current data, Asian Paints stock is priced at ₹2958.4. There has been a percent change of -3.36, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -102.7, reflecting a decrease of ₹102.7 in the stock price.

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.4% 3 Months -7.8% 6 Months 2.08% YTD -4.13% 1 Year -4.04%

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2958.4, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹3061.1 Based on the current data, the Asian Paints stock is priced at ₹2958.4. It has experienced a percent change of -3.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -102.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3061.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, there were 140,705 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,061.1.