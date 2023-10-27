Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 2954.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's 2958.4

On the last day, the open price of Asian Paints was ₹3059.95 and the close price was ₹3061.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3060, while the lowest price was ₹2941.25. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹283,663.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140,705 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2954.3
|-4.1
|-0.14
|3566.9
|2686.15
|283375.8
|Pidilite Industries
|2315.0
|18.8
|0.82
|2796.15
|2250.85
|117674.75
|Berger Paints India
|539.0
|0.55
|0.1
|679.05
|439.67
|62831.86
|SRF
|2176.55
|69.85
|3.32
|2639.8
|2050.0
|64518.35
|Linde India
|5957.6
|5.15
|0.09
|6885.95
|2928.4
|50808.93
Asian Paints stock reached a low price of ₹2932 and a high price of ₹2975 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2959. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.02. The net change in the stock price is 0.6.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹55.2 (-5.64%) & ₹23.9 (-13.87%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.7 (-41.95%) & ₹32.8 (-26.62%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2962.65
|4.25
|0.14
|3566.9
|2686.15
|284176.73
|Pidilite Industries
|2320.2
|24.0
|1.05
|2796.15
|2250.85
|117939.07
|Berger Paints India
|538.25
|-0.2
|-0.04
|679.05
|439.67
|62744.43
|SRF
|2109.55
|2.85
|0.14
|2639.8
|2050.0
|62532.3
|Linde India
|5970.05
|17.6
|0.3
|6885.95
|2928.4
|50915.11
As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is ₹2956.3. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹2.1.
Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The spot price for the stock is 2953.95, with a bid price of 2968.15 and an offer price of 2968.75. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Asian Paints is 5,699,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Asian Paints stock had a low price of ₹2932 and a high price of ₹2975 for the current day.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2952.75 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -5.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3086.85
|10 Days
|3113.07
|20 Days
|3154.81
|50 Days
|3200.85
|100 Days
|3271.13
|300 Days
|3078.77
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.45 (-15.47%) & ₹21.15 (-23.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.0 (-36.44%) & ₹37.0 (-17.23%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The Asian Paints stock had a low price of ₹2932 and a high price of ₹2975 for the current day.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2950.5. There has been a percent change of -0.27 which indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, implying a decrease of 7.9 points in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2950.0
|-8.4
|-0.28
|3566.9
|2686.15
|282963.35
|Pidilite Industries
|2326.4
|30.2
|1.32
|2796.15
|2250.85
|118254.22
|Berger Paints India
|540.85
|2.4
|0.45
|679.05
|439.67
|63047.51
|SRF
|2130.75
|24.05
|1.14
|2639.8
|2050.0
|63160.72
|Linde India
|5974.8
|22.35
|0.38
|6885.95
|2928.4
|50955.62
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|8
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹2952.1. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.3 in the stock price.
Today, the low price of Asian Paints stock was ₹2932, while the high price reached ₹2975.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹49.3 (-15.73%) & ₹21.1 (-23.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.0 (-32.2%) & ₹38.8 (-13.2%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2950 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -8.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and the value has decreased by 8.4 points.
Asian Paint is a stock with a spot price of 2952. The bid price is 2963.55 and the offer price is 2964.95. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for this stock is 5667800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2953.75
|-4.65
|-0.16
|3566.9
|2686.15
|283323.05
|Pidilite Industries
|2313.55
|17.35
|0.76
|2796.15
|2250.85
|117601.04
|Berger Paints India
|540.35
|1.9
|0.35
|679.05
|439.67
|62989.23
|SRF
|2125.4
|18.7
|0.89
|2639.8
|2050.0
|63002.13
|Linde India
|5977.95
|25.5
|0.43
|6885.95
|2928.4
|50982.48
Asian Paints stock's low price for the day is ₹2932 and the high price is ₹2975.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹2965.25. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹53.95 (-7.78%) & ₹23.25 (-16.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.6 (-25.42%) & ₹38.75 (-13.31%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2967.0
|8.6
|0.29
|3566.9
|2686.15
|284593.98
|Pidilite Industries
|2317.95
|21.75
|0.95
|2796.15
|2250.85
|117824.7
|Berger Paints India
|539.2
|0.75
|0.14
|679.05
|439.67
|62855.17
|SRF
|2127.75
|21.05
|1.0
|2639.8
|2050.0
|63071.79
|Linde India
|5958.0
|5.55
|0.09
|6885.95
|2928.4
|50812.34
The current price of Asian Paints stock is ₹2967.5, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 9.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a minor increase in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the most up-to-date information.
Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2962. The bid price is INR 2967.5 and the offer price is INR 2968.75. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,644,200 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹2932 and a high of ₹2974.35 today.
Based on the current data, Asian Paints stock is priced at ₹2958.4. There has been a percent change of -3.36, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -102.7, reflecting a decrease of ₹102.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.4%
|3 Months
|-7.8%
|6 Months
|2.08%
|YTD
|-4.13%
|1 Year
|-4.04%
Based on the current data, the Asian Paints stock is priced at ₹2958.4. It has experienced a percent change of -3.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -102.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, there were 140,705 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3,061.1.
