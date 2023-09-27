Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 3323.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3293.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paint's stock opened at 3323.4 and closed at 3323.3. The high for the day was 3323.4, while the low was 3260.1. The market capitalization of the company is 315,945.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 71,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3293.85, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹3323.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3293.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.45, which means the stock has decreased by 29.45.

27 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3323.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, there were 71,542 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3,323.3.

