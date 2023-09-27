Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Asian Paint's stock opened at ₹3323.4 and closed at ₹3323.3. The high for the day was ₹3323.4, while the low was ₹3260.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹315,945.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 71,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.