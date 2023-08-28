Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets as investors remain cautious

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3244.95 and closed at ₹3226.25. The stock had a high of ₹3264.25 and a low of ₹3216.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹312,693.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3246.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3259.95
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3246.5. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.45.
Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|0.36%
|6 Months
|19.02%
|YTD
|5.55%
|1 Year
|-3.07%
Asian Paint Live Updates
ASIAN PAINTS
ASIAN PAINTS
Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3259.95, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹3226.25
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3259.95, which represents a 1.04% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 33.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3226.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 61,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,226.25.
