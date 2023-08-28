comScore
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets as investors remain cautious
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets as investors remain cautious

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 3259.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3246.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3244.95 and closed at 3226.25. The stock had a high of 3264.25 and a low of 3216.35. The market capitalization of the company is 312,693.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46:05 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3246.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3259.95

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3246.5. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.45.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.03%
3 Months0.36%
6 Months19.02%
YTD5.55%
1 Year-3.07%
28 Aug 2023, 09:34:19 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:01:50 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3259.95, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹3226.25

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3259.95, which represents a 1.04% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 33.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

28 Aug 2023, 08:16:04 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3226.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 61,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,226.25.

