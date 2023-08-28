Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets as investors remain cautious

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3244.95 and closed at ₹3226.25. The stock had a high of ₹3264.25 and a low of ₹3216.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹312,693.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 61,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.