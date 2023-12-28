Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹3384.45 and closed at ₹3382.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹3412.4 and a low of ₹3354.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹326,294.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for Asian Paints are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,771 shares.

