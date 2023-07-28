Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 3370.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3374.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3380.05 and closed at 3371.85. The high for the day was 3413.4 and the low was 3352.3. The market capitalization for Asian Paints is 323,340.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 16,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3374.35, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3370.95

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3374.35. It has experienced a 0.1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

28 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3370.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3371.85

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3370.95, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.03% and there has been a decrease of 0.9 points.

28 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3371.85 yesterday

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 16,222 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,371.85.

