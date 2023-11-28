Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3121.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3129.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, the stock of Asian Paint opened at 3130 and closed at 3121.9. The high for the day was 3139.4 and the low was 3111.85. The market capitalization of Asian Paint is 300,079.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 14,299.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3121.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,299 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,121.9.

