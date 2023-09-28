Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3262.9 and closed at ₹3293.85. The stock had a high of ₹3307 and a low of ₹3262.9. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹316,602.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.