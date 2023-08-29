Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 3259.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3260.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3260.05 and closed at ₹3259.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3271, while the lowest was ₹3231.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹312,741.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 61,270 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:04:55 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:25:56 AM IST
