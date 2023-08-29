comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 3259.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3260.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3260.05 and closed at 3259.95. The highest price reached during the day was 3271, while the lowest was 3231.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at 312,741.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 61,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04:55 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3260.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3259.95

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3260.45. There has been a slight increase of 0.02% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

29 Aug 2023, 08:25:56 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3259.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Asian Paint shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 61,270 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3,259.95.

