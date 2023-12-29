Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3403 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3394.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints had a stable trading day, with the open and close prices remaining at 3403. The stock had a high of 3418 and a low of 3373.3. The market capitalization of the company is valued at 325,450.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was recorded at 3566.9, while the 52-week low was at 2686.15. On the BSE, a total of 20,999 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3403 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a total volume of 20,999 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,403.

