Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints had a stable trading day, with the open and close prices remaining at ₹3403. The stock had a high of ₹3418 and a low of ₹3373.3. The market capitalization of the company is valued at ₹325,450.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was recorded at ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low was at ₹2686.15. On the BSE, a total of 20,999 shares were traded.

