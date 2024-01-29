Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 2999.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2949.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3019.95 and closed at 2999.55. The stock reached a high of 3019.95 and a low of 2943.5. The market capitalization of the company is 282,815.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 112,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint closed at ₹2999.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints BSE recorded a trading volume of 112,686 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 2,999.55.

