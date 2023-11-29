Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 3136.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3147.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3140.45 and closed at 3136.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3159.6, while the lowest was 3134.6. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 301,809.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. A total of 30,482 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Asian Paints stock is 3140.05 and the high price is 3170.

29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3147.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3136.15

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3147.65 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 11.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months-5.77%
6 Months0.13%
YTD1.96%
1 Year-0.09%
29 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3147.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3136.15

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3147.65. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

29 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3136.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,482 shares. The closing price of these shares was 3136.15.

