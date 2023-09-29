Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3298.95 and closed at ₹3300.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3298.95, while the lowest was ₹3155.6. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹304027.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15, respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints shares on that day was 74094.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.