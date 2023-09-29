Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -3.97 %. The stock closed at 3300.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3169.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3298.95 and closed at 3300.7. The highest price reached during the day was 3298.95, while the lowest was 3155.6. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at 304027.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15, respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints shares on that day was 74094.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3300.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 74,094 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,300.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.