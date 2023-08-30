Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 3260.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3285.05 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3250.05 and closed at 3260.45. The stock reached a high of 3288 and a low of 3250.05. The market capitalization of the company is 315,101.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 62,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3260.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 62,051 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3260.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.