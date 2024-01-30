Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Upward Movement in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 2949.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2976.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2948.7 and closed at 2949.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2987.65 and a low of 2945. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 285,394.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 335,182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹2976.45, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2949.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 2976.45. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 26.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Asian Paints.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.0%
3 Months-10.61%
6 Months-11.88%
YTD-12.53%
1 Year9.31%
30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2976.45, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2949.55

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 2976.45 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 26.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.91% and has gained 26.9 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2949.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 335,182 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 2,949.55.

