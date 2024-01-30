Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Upward Movement in Trading

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2948.7 and closed at ₹2949.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2987.65 and a low of ₹2945. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹285,394.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 335,182 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2976.45. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 26.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Asian Paints.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.0%
|3 Months
|-10.61%
|6 Months
|-11.88%
|YTD
|-12.53%
|1 Year
|9.31%
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹2976.45 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 26.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.91% and has gained 26.9 points.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 335,182 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,949.55.
