Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 3149.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3133.3 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3140.05 and closed at 3147.65. The highest price during the day was 3170 and the lowest was 3140.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 301,843.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 8775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3133.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3149.85

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3133.3, representing a decrease of 0.53% or a net change of -16.55.

30 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months-7.03%
6 Months-1.4%
YTD1.96%
1 Year0.42%
30 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3145.05, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3149.85

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3145.05, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.15% and the net change is a decrease of 4.8 points. Overall, this indicates a slight downward movement in the stock's price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3147.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 8775 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3147.65.

