Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3140.05 and closed at ₹3147.65. The highest price during the day was ₹3170 and the lowest was ₹3140.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹301,843.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 8775 shares.
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3133.3, representing a decrease of 0.53% or a net change of -16.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-7.03%
|6 Months
|-1.4%
|YTD
|1.96%
|1 Year
|0.42%
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3145.05, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.15% and the net change is a decrease of 4.8 points. Overall, this indicates a slight downward movement in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 8775 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3147.65.
