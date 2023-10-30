Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges on Bearish Market Trend

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2950 and closed at ₹2958.4. The highest price for the day was ₹2975, while the lowest price was ₹2932. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹283,270.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 62,175 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2954.3, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -4.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.14% and has experienced a decrease of 4.1 points.
