Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges on Bearish Market Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 2958.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2954.3 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2950 and closed at 2958.4. The highest price for the day was 2975, while the lowest price was 2932. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 283,270.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 62,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2954.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2958.4

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 2954.3, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -4.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.14% and has experienced a decrease of 4.1 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2958.4 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day, the volume of Asian Paints shares traded on the BSE was 62,175 shares. The closing price of the shares was 2,958.4.

