Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3304.75 and closed at ₹3285.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3304.75 and a low of ₹3276.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹315,988.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,700 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3285.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the BSE, a total of 37,700 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹3285.05.