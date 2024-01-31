 Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 2954.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2955 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints' stock opened at 2995.8 and closed at 2976.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3005, while the lowest was 2951.15. The market capitalization of the company is 283,323.49 crore. The 52-week high is 3566.9, and the 52-week low is 2693.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:52:24 AM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 31 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 68.55 (-2.28%) & 36.0 (-2.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 31 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 44.15 (-0.0%) & 18.8 (-0.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:37:38 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints2956.01.150.043566.92693.95283538.87
Pidilite Industries2557.9-8.6-0.342804.02250.85130021.7
SRF2257.033.951.532636.652050.066903.08
Berger Paints India559.2-2.0-0.36679.05439.6765186.6
Solar Industries India6372.221.650.348499.03456.9557662.08
31 Jan 2024, 10:29:24 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2955, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2954.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 2955. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, which also suggests a very slight increase in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:19:28 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Asian Paints stock today was 2950, while the high price reached 2969.95.

31 Jan 2024, 10:14:47 AM IST

Asian Paint January futures opened at 2987.0 as against previous close of 2977.0

Asian Paint is a stock with a spot price of 2955. The bid price is 2974.55, while the offer price is 2975.0. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest of this stock is 7196000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:54:17 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2955, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2954.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is 2955. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

31 Jan 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.88%
3 Months-11.46%
6 Months-11.63%
YTD-13.18%
1 Year6.79%
31 Jan 2024, 09:09:32 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2976.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asian Paints had a volume of 58,270 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,976.45.

