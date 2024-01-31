Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹2995.8 and closed at ₹2976.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3005, while the lowest was ₹2951.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹283,323.49 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3566.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2693.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 31 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹68.55 (-2.28%) & ₹36.0 (-2.96%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 31 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹44.15 (-0.0%) & ₹18.8 (-0.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 2956.0 1.15 0.04 3566.9 2693.95 283538.87 Pidilite Industries 2557.9 -8.6 -0.34 2804.0 2250.85 130021.7 SRF 2257.0 33.95 1.53 2636.65 2050.0 66903.08 Berger Paints India 559.2 -2.0 -0.36 679.05 439.67 65186.6 Solar Industries India 6372.2 21.65 0.34 8499.0 3456.95 57662.08

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2955, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2954.85 As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2955. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, which also suggests a very slight increase in the stock price.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Asian Paints stock today was ₹2950, while the high price reached ₹2969.95.

Asian Paint January futures opened at 2987.0 as against previous close of 2977.0 Asian Paint is a stock with a spot price of 2955. The bid price is 2974.55, while the offer price is 2975.0. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest of this stock is 7196000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2955, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2954.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is ₹2955. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

Asian Paint Live Updates ASIAN PAINTS More Information

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.88% 3 Months -11.46% 6 Months -11.63% YTD -13.18% 1 Year 6.79%

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2976.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Asian Paints had a volume of 58,270 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,976.45.