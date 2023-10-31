Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Stock Market Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 2967.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2969.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2979.55 and closed at 2954.3. The stock had a high of 2991.1 and a low of 2940. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 284,531.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,197 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2969.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2967.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 2969.9. There has been a 0.08% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹2954.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Asian Paints had a volume of 19,197 shares and closed at a price of 2954.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.