Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Asian Paints stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 2793.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2825.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2791.95 and closed at 2793.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2838.6 and a low of 2777 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 270911.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2705.9. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 97518 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at 2825.4, showing a 1.13% increase with a net change of 31.65 points. The stock is performing positively, indicating a bullish trend in the market.

On the last day, Asian Paints on BSE had a trading volume of 97,518 shares with a closing price of 2,793.75.

