Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Asian Paints stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 2832.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2849.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2820.3 and closed at 2832.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2860 and a low of 2820.3. The market capitalization stood at 273226.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 16814 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04:40 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2832.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 16814 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2832.1.

