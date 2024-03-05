Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 2849.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2831.75 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2864.75 and closed at 2849.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2864.75 and a low of 2828 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 271,520.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2705.9. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 45,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07:52 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2849.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on BSE, the volume was 45537 shares and the closing price was 2849.55.

