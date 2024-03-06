Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Asian Paints stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 2820.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2819.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened and closed at 2831.75, with the high also at 2831.75 and the low at 2805.55. The market capitalization stood at 270403.09 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 3566.9, while the 52-week low was at 2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 99013 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2819.9, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2820.1

Asian Paints stock price is currently at 2819.9 with a slight decrease of -0.01%. The net change is -0.2 points.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months-17.78%
6 Months-12.5%
YTD-17.11%
1 Year-1.54%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2820.1, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2831.75

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 2820.1, with a net change of -11.65 and a percent change of -0.41. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2831.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 99013 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 2831.75.

