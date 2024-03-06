Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened and closed at ₹2831.75, with the high also at ₹2831.75 and the low at ₹2805.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹270403.09 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low was at ₹2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 99013 shares traded.
Asian Paints stock price is currently at ₹2819.9 with a slight decrease of -0.01%. The net change is -0.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.93%
|3 Months
|-17.78%
|6 Months
|-12.5%
|YTD
|-17.11%
|1 Year
|-1.54%
The current stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2820.1, with a net change of -11.65 and a percent change of -0.41. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 99013 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹2831.75.
