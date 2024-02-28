Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 2868.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2861.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2867.85, reached a high of 2870 and a low of 2851 before closing at 2868.4 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 274391.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 3566.9 and 2705.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 114318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2868.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a BSE volume of 114318 shares with a closing price of 2868.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!