Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2867.85, reached a high of ₹2870 and a low of ₹2851 before closing at ₹2868.4 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹274391.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3566.9 and ₹2705.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 114318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.