Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2286.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹2286.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2295.9 and a low of ₹2273.95 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹218,713.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3408.4 and a low of ₹2256.9, with a trading volume of 74,550 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 11.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 685 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2295.9 & ₹2273.95 yesterday to end at ₹2282.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend