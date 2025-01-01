Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 2286.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2282.05 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2286.3 and closed slightly higher at 2286.45. The stock reached a high of 2295.9 and a low of 2273.95 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 218,713.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3408.4 and a low of 2256.9, with a trading volume of 74,550 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 11.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 760 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1494 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 685 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2286.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2295.9 & 2273.95 yesterday to end at 2282.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

