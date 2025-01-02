Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2294.95 and closed at ₹2282.05, experiencing a high of ₹2322.85 and a low of ₹2282.10. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹220,947.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3408.4 and a 52-week low of ₹2256.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 52,456 shares for Asian Paints, reflecting a notable activity in the stock.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2326.87
|Support 1
|2283.67
|Resistance 2
|2346.63
|Support 2
|2260.23
|Resistance 3
|2370.07
|Support 3
|2240.47
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 10.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1067 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2322.85 & ₹2282.1 yesterday to end at ₹2304.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend