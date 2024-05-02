Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at 2973.8, up 3.36% from yesterday's 2877.05
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at ₹2973.8, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

26 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 2877.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2973.8 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2850.5 and closed at 2868.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2910.95 and a low of 2850.5. The market capitalization stood at 275312.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 24937 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:32:02 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a high of 2987 and a low of 2877.05 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:48:01 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints closed today at ₹2973.8, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

Asian Paints share price closed the day at 2973.8 - a 3.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3014.4 , 3057.65 , 3127.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2901.5 , 2831.85 , 2788.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32:13 PM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:11:44 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2975.55, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

Asian Paints share price is at 2975.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2963.93. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

02 May 2024, 02:57:48 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2852.56
10 Days2850.34
20 Days2858.12
50 Days2882.18
100 Days3044.73
300 Days3132.45
02 May 2024, 02:55:03 PM IST

Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:34:09 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:12:48 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 7.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
02 May 2024, 02:02:57 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2975, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

Asian Paints share price is at 2975 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2963.93. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

02 May 2024, 01:34:07 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:13:28 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.44%

An increase in futures price combined with reduced open interest in Asian Paints indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's performance in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:01:58 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2877.05 and a high of 2950 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 12:33:34 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

02 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2852.56
10 Days2850.34
20 Days2858.12
50 Days2882.18
100 Days3044.73
300 Days3132.45
02 May 2024, 12:15:10 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2943.65, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2906.93 & second resistance of 2937.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2963.93. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2963.93 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

02 May 2024, 11:40:39 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 during the previous trading session. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2927.03 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:26:43 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2921.5, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2906.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2937.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2937.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:12:17 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints stock has risen by 1.79% to reach 2928.6, outperforming its competitors Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India, which are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Pidilite Industries3014.35-32.2-1.063081.652293.1153223.7
Solar Industries India8891.0-77.9-0.879429.13456.9580454.71
02 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 9.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
02 May 2024, 10:52:13 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 132.56% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Asian Paints until 10 AM is 132.56% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2924, showing an increase of 1.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a surge in volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential price drop.

02 May 2024, 10:34:41 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 2926.85 & a low of 2907.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12927.03Support 12907.58
Resistance 22936.67Support 22897.77
Resistance 32946.48Support 32888.13
02 May 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:55:41 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 1.52% to reach 2920.9, outperforming its peers. While Solar Industries India is experiencing a decline, Pidilite Industries is witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw a slight increase of 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Pidilite Industries3085.538.951.283081.652293.1156840.36
Solar Industries India8846.55-122.35-1.369429.13456.9580052.48
02 May 2024, 09:46:38 AM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:30:45 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2918.3, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2906.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2937.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2937.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:22:22 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 1.04% and is currently trading at 2906.95. However, in the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by -0.91% to 2906.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.56% to reach 22567.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months-7.02%
6 Months-4.0%
YTD-15.47%
1 Year-0.91%
02 May 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12906.93Support 12849.93
Resistance 22937.97Support 22823.97
Resistance 32963.93Support 32792.93
02 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
02 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1315 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1076 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1290 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

02 May 2024, 08:05:26 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2868.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2910.95 & 2850.5 yesterday to end at 2868.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue