Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at ₹2973.8, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹2877.05

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2850.5 and closed at ₹2868.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2910.95 and a low of ₹2850.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹275312.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 24937 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range
Asian Paints stock reached a high of ₹2987 and a low of ₹2877.05 on the current day.
Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints closed today at ₹2973.8, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹2877.05
Asian Paints share price closed the day at ₹2973.8 - a 3.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3014.4 , 3057.65 , 3127.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2901.5 , 2831.85 , 2788.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Asian Paints Live Updates
Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2975.55, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹2877.05
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2975.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2963.93. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2852.56
|10 Days
|2850.34
|20 Days
|2858.12
|50 Days
|2882.18
|100 Days
|3044.73
|300 Days
|3132.45
Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 7.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2975, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹2877.05
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2975 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2963.93. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Asian Paints share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.44%
An increase in futures price combined with reduced open interest in Asian Paints indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's performance in the near future.
Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range
Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹2877.05 and a high of ₹2950 on the current trading day.
Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2852.56
|10 Days
|2850.34
|20 Days
|2858.12
|50 Days
|2882.18
|100 Days
|3044.73
|300 Days
|3132.45
Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2943.65, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹2877.05
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2906.93 & second resistance of ₹2937.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2963.93. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2963.93 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 during the previous trading session. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2927.03 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2921.5, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹2877.05
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2906.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2937.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2937.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Asian Paints stock has risen by 1.79% to reach ₹2928.6, outperforming its competitors Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India, which are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Pidilite Industries
|3014.35
|-32.2
|-1.06
|3081.65
|2293.1
|153223.7
|Solar Industries India
|8891.0
|-77.9
|-0.87
|9429.1
|3456.95
|80454.71
Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 9.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 132.56% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Asian Paints until 10 AM is 132.56% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2924, showing an increase of 1.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a surge in volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential price drop.
Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints touched a high of 2926.85 & a low of 2907.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2927.03
|Support 1
|2907.58
|Resistance 2
|2936.67
|Support 2
|2897.77
|Resistance 3
|2946.48
|Support 3
|2888.13
Asian Paints Live Updates
Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 1.52% to reach ₹2920.9, outperforming its peers. While Solar Industries India is experiencing a decline, Pidilite Industries is witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw a slight increase of 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Pidilite Industries
|3085.5
|38.95
|1.28
|3081.65
|2293.1
|156840.36
|Solar Industries India
|8846.55
|-122.35
|-1.36
|9429.1
|3456.95
|80052.48
Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2918.3, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹2877.05
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2906.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2937.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2937.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 1.04% and is currently trading at ₹2906.95. However, in the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by -0.91% to ₹2906.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.56% to reach 22567.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|-7.02%
|6 Months
|-4.0%
|YTD
|-15.47%
|1 Year
|-0.91%
Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2906.93
|Support 1
|2849.93
|Resistance 2
|2937.97
|Support 2
|2823.97
|Resistance 3
|2963.93
|Support 3
|2792.93
Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1315 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1076 k
The trading volume yesterday was 22.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1290 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2868.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2910.95 & ₹2850.5 yesterday to end at ₹2868.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!