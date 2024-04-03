Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 2873.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2856.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2877.45 and closed at 2871.3. The stock reached a high of 2891.95 and a low of 2856.05. The market capitalization stood at 275513.72 crores, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 43852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints2854.0-19.4-0.683566.92705.9273755.05
Pidilite Industries2998.450.050.03073.22293.1152415.48
Solar Industries India8801.0-21.7-0.259429.13456.9579640.3
SRF2621.40.70.032661.22050.077704.8
Berger Paints India566.0-5.5-0.96679.05473.3365979.28
03 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2856.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2873.4

Asian Paints stock closed at 2856.15, with a decrease of 0.6% or 17.25 compared to the previous trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2847.05 and a high of 2861.45 on the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Asian Paints April futures opened at 2863.0 as against previous close of 2878.3

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2857.7 with a bid price of 2863.25 and an offer price of 2864.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 9276200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2858.05, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2873.4

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 2858.05 with a net change of -15.35 and a percent change of -0.53. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months-17.56%
6 Months-9.24%
YTD-15.52%
1 Year3.5%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2873.4, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2871.3

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at 2873.4, with a slight increase of 0.07% or 2.1 points.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2871.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 43,852 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 2871.3.

