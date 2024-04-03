Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2877.45 and closed at ₹2871.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2891.95 and a low of ₹2856.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹275513.72 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 43852 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2854.0
|-19.4
|-0.68
|3566.9
|2705.9
|273755.05
|Pidilite Industries
|2998.45
|0.05
|0.0
|3073.2
|2293.1
|152415.48
|Solar Industries India
|8801.0
|-21.7
|-0.25
|9429.1
|3456.95
|79640.3
|SRF
|2621.4
|0.7
|0.03
|2661.2
|2050.0
|77704.8
|Berger Paints India
|566.0
|-5.5
|-0.96
|679.05
|473.33
|65979.28
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|-17.56%
|6 Months
|-9.24%
|YTD
|-15.52%
|1 Year
|3.5%
