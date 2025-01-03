Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 2304.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2343 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2318.7 and closed at 2304.75, experiencing a high of 2347.85 and a low of 2294.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 224,647.9 crore. Over the past year, Asian Paints reached a 52-week high of 3408.4 and a low of 2256.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 106,324 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2304.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2347.85 & 2294.6 yesterday to end at 2343. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

