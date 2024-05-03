Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at ₹2927.5, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 2973.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2927.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2877.9 and closed at 2877.05. The high for the day was 2987 and the low was 2877.05. The market capitalization stood at 285,140.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3566.9 and 2766.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 203118 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32:35 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock had a low of 2910.05 and a high of 2998 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:34:52 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.44%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:54:03 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed today at ₹2927.5, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

Asian Paints share price closed the day at 2927.5 - a 1.56% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2984.85 , 3034.8 , 3072.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2897.1 , 2859.3 , 2809.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:48:32 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 145.22% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded until 3 PM is 145.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2927.5, showing a decrease of -1.56%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:36:01 PM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:15:14 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2926.85, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

Asian Paints share price is at 2926.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2901.5 and 3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:56:43 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2852.56
10 Days2850.34
20 Days2858.12
50 Days2882.18
100 Days3044.73
300 Days3131.12
03 May 2024, 02:56:40 PM IST

Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:45:53 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 155.72% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 2 PM is 155.72% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2937.55, reflecting a decrease of -1.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. When prices rise with increased volume, it indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in prices with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.

03 May 2024, 02:38:36 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints reached a peak of 2931.15 and a low of 2919.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 2932.55 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12932.7Support 12921.15
Resistance 22937.7Support 22914.6
Resistance 32944.25Support 32909.6
03 May 2024, 02:16:03 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 9.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
03 May 2024, 02:05:16 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2923.85, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

Asian Paints share price is at 2923.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2901.5 and 3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45:46 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 228.19% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM is 228.19% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 2924.95, reflecting a decrease of -1.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:37:51 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2944.02 and 2897.77 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 2897.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2944.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12932.55Support 12915.2
Resistance 22939.85Support 22905.15
Resistance 32949.9Support 32897.85
03 May 2024, 01:10:44 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.05%; Futures open interest increased by 1.24%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicates potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:01:56 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock hit a low of 2910.05 and a high of 2998 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:50:11 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 195.82% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Asian Paints until 12 AM has surged by 195.82% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently trading at 2926.2, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal potential further declines in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:37:11 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints reached a peak of 2956.7 and a trough of 2910.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 2944.85 and 2934.7, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12944.02Support 12897.77
Resistance 22973.48Support 22880.98
Resistance 32990.27Support 32851.52
03 May 2024, 12:25:59 PM IST

Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2852.56
10 Days2850.34
20 Days2858.12
50 Days2882.18
100 Days3044.73
300 Days3131.12
03 May 2024, 12:11:41 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2921.4, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

Asian Paints share price is at 2921.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2901.5 and 3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50:00 AM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 130.87% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 130.87% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2936.05, showing a decrease of -1.27%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:37:58 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints reached a peak of 2972.65 and a low of 2948.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2949.97 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2932.93 and 2909.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12968.9Support 12944.85
Resistance 22982.8Support 22934.7
Resistance 32992.95Support 32920.8
03 May 2024, 11:20:48 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2954.8, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

Asian Paints share price is at 2954.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2901.5 and 3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:17:15 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.63% to reach 2955, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Among its peers, Pidilite Industries, SRF, and Linde India experienced a decline, whereas Solar Industries India saw an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by 0.22% and 0.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2955.0-18.8-0.633566.92766.05283442.95
Pidilite Industries2970.7-18.1-0.613116.02293.1151004.91
Solar Industries India9047.0182.22.069429.13456.9581866.36
SRF2629.9-38.0-1.422687.352050.077956.77
Linde India8355.0-116.6-1.388570.03803.5771254.97
03 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 8.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
03 May 2024, 10:45:54 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.40% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints' trading volume by 10 AM is down by 12.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2960.95, showing a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 2996.1 & a low of 2956.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12990.07Support 12949.97
Resistance 23013.13Support 22932.93
Resistance 33030.17Support 32909.87
03 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:51:32 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price increased by 0.48% to reach 2988, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. While SRF's stock is declining, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and Linde India are all experiencing a rise. The overall market benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.6% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2988.014.20.483566.92766.05286608.3
Pidilite Industries2989.851.050.043116.02293.1151978.33
Solar Industries India8998.3133.51.519429.13456.9581425.67
SRF2656.95-10.95-0.412687.352050.078758.6
Linde India8625.35153.751.818570.03803.5773560.62
03 May 2024, 09:43:04 AM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:37:57 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2975.9, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2973.8

Asian Paints share price is at 2975.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2901.5 and 3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 2986.85. Over the past year, Asian Paints shares have gained 1.56% to reach 2986.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months-2.47%
6 Months0.68%
YTD-12.55%
1 Year1.56%
03 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13014.4Support 12901.5
Resistance 23057.65Support 22831.85
Resistance 33127.3Support 32788.6
03 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 7.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
03 May 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1201 k

The trading volume yesterday was 124.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2877.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2987 & 2877.05 yesterday to end at 2877.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

