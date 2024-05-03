Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at 2927.5, down -1.56% from yesterday's 2973.8

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2877.9 and closed at ₹2877.05. The high for the day was ₹2987 and the low was ₹2877.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹285,140.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3566.9 and ₹2766.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 203118 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints stock had a low of ₹2910.05 and a high of ₹2998 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.
Asian Paints share price closed the day at ₹2927.5 - a 1.56% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2984.85 , 3034.8 , 3072.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2897.1 , 2859.3 , 2809.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Asian Paints traded until 3 PM is 145.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2927.5, showing a decrease of -1.56%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2926.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2901.5 and ₹3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2852.56
|10 Days
|2850.34
|20 Days
|2858.12
|50 Days
|2882.18
|100 Days
|3044.73
|300 Days
|3131.12
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 2 PM is 155.72% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2937.55, reflecting a decrease of -1.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. When prices rise with increased volume, it indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in prices with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Asian Paints reached a peak of 2931.15 and a low of 2919.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 2932.55 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2932.7
|Support 1
|2921.15
|Resistance 2
|2937.7
|Support 2
|2914.6
|Resistance 3
|2944.25
|Support 3
|2909.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 9.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2923.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2901.5 and ₹3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM is 228.19% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2924.95, reflecting a decrease of -1.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2944.02 and 2897.77 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 2897.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2944.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2932.55
|Support 1
|2915.2
|Resistance 2
|2939.85
|Support 2
|2905.15
|Resistance 3
|2949.9
|Support 3
|2897.85
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicates potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Asian Paints stock hit a low of ₹2910.05 and a high of ₹2998 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Asian Paints until 12 AM has surged by 195.82% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹2926.2, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal potential further declines in prices.
Asian Paints reached a peak of 2956.7 and a trough of 2910.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances of 2944.85 and 2934.7, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2944.02
|Support 1
|2897.77
|Resistance 2
|2973.48
|Support 2
|2880.98
|Resistance 3
|2990.27
|Support 3
|2851.52
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2852.56
|10 Days
|2850.34
|20 Days
|2858.12
|50 Days
|2882.18
|100 Days
|3044.73
|300 Days
|3131.12
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2921.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2901.5 and ₹3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 130.87% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2936.05, showing a decrease of -1.27%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints reached a peak of 2972.65 and a low of 2948.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2949.97 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2932.93 and 2909.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2968.9
|Support 1
|2944.85
|Resistance 2
|2982.8
|Support 2
|2934.7
|Resistance 3
|2992.95
|Support 3
|2920.8
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2954.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2901.5 and ₹3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.63% to reach ₹2955, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Among its peers, Pidilite Industries, SRF, and Linde India experienced a decline, whereas Solar Industries India saw an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by 0.22% and 0.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2955.0
|-18.8
|-0.63
|3566.9
|2766.05
|283442.95
|Pidilite Industries
|2970.7
|-18.1
|-0.61
|3116.0
|2293.1
|151004.91
|Solar Industries India
|9047.0
|182.2
|2.06
|9429.1
|3456.95
|81866.36
|SRF
|2629.9
|-38.0
|-1.42
|2687.35
|2050.0
|77956.77
|Linde India
|8355.0
|-116.6
|-1.38
|8570.0
|3803.57
|71254.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 8.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints' trading volume by 10 AM is down by 12.40% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2960.95, showing a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints touched a high of 2996.1 & a low of 2956.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2990.07
|Support 1
|2949.97
|Resistance 2
|3013.13
|Support 2
|2932.93
|Resistance 3
|3030.17
|Support 3
|2909.87
Today, Asian Paints' stock price increased by 0.48% to reach ₹2988, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. While SRF's stock is declining, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and Linde India are all experiencing a rise. The overall market benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.6% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2988.0
|14.2
|0.48
|3566.9
|2766.05
|286608.3
|Pidilite Industries
|2989.85
|1.05
|0.04
|3116.0
|2293.1
|151978.33
|Solar Industries India
|8998.3
|133.5
|1.51
|9429.1
|3456.95
|81425.67
|SRF
|2656.95
|-10.95
|-0.41
|2687.35
|2050.0
|78758.6
|Linde India
|8625.35
|153.75
|1.81
|8570.0
|3803.57
|73560.62
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2975.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2901.5 and ₹3014.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2901.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3014.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹2986.85. Over the past year, Asian Paints shares have gained 1.56% to reach ₹2986.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|-2.47%
|6 Months
|0.68%
|YTD
|-12.55%
|1 Year
|1.56%
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3014.4
|Support 1
|2901.5
|Resistance 2
|3057.65
|Support 2
|2831.85
|Resistance 3
|3127.3
|Support 3
|2788.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 7.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 124.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2987 & ₹2877.05 yesterday to end at ₹2877.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
