Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2853.25 and closed at ₹2873.4 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹2884.4 while the low was ₹2847.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹275532.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9 and the low was ₹2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹2872.45, with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 0.09. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|-17.85%
|6 Months
|-9.48%
|YTD
|-15.67%
|1 Year
|3.33%
The current price of Asian Paints stock is ₹2873.6, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a marginal increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 24155 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹2873.4.
