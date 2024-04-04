Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 2869.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2872.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2853.25 and closed at 2873.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 2884.4 while the low was 2847.05. The market capitalization stood at 275532.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9 and the low was 2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2872.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2869.75

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 2872.45, with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 0.09. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months-17.85%
6 Months-9.48%
YTD-15.67%
1 Year3.33%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2873.6, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2873.4

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 2873.6, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a marginal increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2873.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 24155 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2873.4.

