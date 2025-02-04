Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2302.10 and closed at ₹2293.60, experiencing a high of ₹2304 and a low of ₹2264.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹220,581.70 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,330 shares for Asian Paints, reflecting active market participation.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2298.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2259.08 and ₹2345.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2259.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2345.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Asian Paints has surged by 211.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹2300, reflecting a slight increase of 0.28%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for continued upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2303.4 & a low of 2280.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 2291.77 and 2297.88, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2305.02
|Support 1
|2282.27
|Resistance 2
|2315.58
|Support 2
|2270.08
|Resistance 3
|2327.77
|Support 3
|2259.52
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2304 & ₹2264.50 yesterday to end at ₹2298.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.