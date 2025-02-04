Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2293.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2298.70 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2302.10 and closed at 2293.60, experiencing a high of 2304 and a low of 2264.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 220,581.70 crore, with a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,330 shares for Asian Paints, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:15 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2298.70, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2293.60

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2298.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2259.08 and 2345.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2259.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2345.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 211.77% higher than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Asian Paints has surged by 211.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 2300, reflecting a slight increase of 0.28%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for continued upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2303.4 & a low of 2280.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 2291.77 and 2297.88, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12305.02Support 12282.27
Resistance 22315.58Support 22270.08
Resistance 32327.77Support 32259.52
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2293.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2304 & 2264.50 yesterday to end at 2298.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

