Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Up in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 2869.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2919.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2873.65 and closed at 2869.75. The high for the day was 2942.35 and the low was 2852. Asian Paints' market capitalization stood at 279905.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 122510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2919.2, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹2869.75

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 2919.2, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 49.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2869.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints on BSE recorded a trading volume of 122,510 shares with a closing price of 2,869.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!