Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Up in Positive Trading Trend

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2873.65 and closed at ₹2869.75. The high for the day was ₹2942.35 and the low was ₹2852. Asian Paints' market capitalization stood at 279905.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2705.9. The BSE volume for the day was 122510 shares.
Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹2919.2, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 49.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Asian Paints on BSE recorded a trading volume of 122,510 shares with a closing price of ₹2,869.75.
