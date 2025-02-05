Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2302.10 and closed at ₹2293.60. The stock reached a high of ₹2416.20 and a low of ₹2264.50. With a market capitalization of ₹219,762 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3394, while the 52-week low is ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 296,238 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2293.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2416.20 & ₹2264.50 yesterday to end at ₹2355.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.