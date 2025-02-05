Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 2293.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2355.25 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2302.10 and closed at 2293.60. The stock reached a high of 2416.20 and a low of 2264.50. With a market capitalization of 219,762 crores, the stock's 52-week high stands at 3394, while the 52-week low is 2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 296,238 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2293.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2416.20 & 2264.50 yesterday to end at 2355.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

