Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2280 and closed at ₹2355.25, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2296.20 and a low of ₹2235 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹218,042.12 crore, Asian Paints remains a strong player in the market, though it is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and just above its 52-week low of ₹2208.90. The BSE volume was 201,098 shares.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2423.0, 6.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 137.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2296.20 & ₹2235 yesterday to end at ₹2275.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.