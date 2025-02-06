Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 2355.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2275.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2280 and closed at 2355.25, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 2296.20 and a low of 2235 during the day. With a market capitalization of 218,042.12 crore, Asian Paints remains a strong player in the market, though it is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 3394 and just above its 52-week low of 2208.90. The BSE volume was 201,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2423.0, 6.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1222
    Buy7665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
06 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1550 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 137.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2355.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2296.20 & 2235 yesterday to end at 2275.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.