Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 2343 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2334.25 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2362.7 and closed at 2343, experiencing a high of 2362.7 and a low of 2322.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 223,948.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3408.4 and a low of 2256.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 91,019 shares for Asian Paints.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1446 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1406 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1355 k & BSE volume was 91 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2343 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2362.7 & 2322.95 yesterday to end at 2334.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

