Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2362.7 and closed at ₹2343, experiencing a high of ₹2362.7 and a low of ₹2322.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹223,948.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3408.4 and a low of ₹2256.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 91,019 shares for Asian Paints.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1355 k & BSE volume was 91 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2362.7 & ₹2322.95 yesterday to end at ₹2334.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.