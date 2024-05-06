Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2998 and closed at ₹2973.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2998 and a low of ₹2910.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹280701.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9, and the low was ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 76392 shares traded.
Asian Paints reached a peak of 2939.9 and a trough of 2922.8 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2927.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2920.68 and 2911.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2937.5
|Support 1
|2920.4
|Resistance 2
|2947.25
|Support 2
|2913.05
|Resistance 3
|2954.6
|Support 3
|2903.3
An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹2913 and a high of ₹2958.35 on the current trading day.
The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 42.39% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2936, showing a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 2956.73 and 2928.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2928.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2956.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2944.27
|Support 1
|2927.77
|Resistance 2
|2953.68
|Support 2
|2920.68
|Resistance 3
|2960.77
|Support 3
|2911.27
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2902.75
|10 Days
|2865.30
|20 Days
|2871.01
|50 Days
|2882.03
|100 Days
|3040.82
|300 Days
|3128.23
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2934.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2897.1 and ₹2984.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2897.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2984.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is down by 29.21% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹2941.05, a decrease of 0.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 2943.77 and 2916.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2916.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2943.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2939.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2897.1 and ₹2984.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2897.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2984.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 0.94% to reach ₹2955, in line with its industry counterparts. Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, SRF, and Linde India are also experiencing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2955.0
|27.5
|0.94
|3566.9
|2766.05
|283442.95
|Pidilite Industries
|2955.1
|5.25
|0.18
|3116.0
|2293.1
|150211.94
|Solar Industries India
|9012.35
|12.5
|0.14
|9429.1
|3456.95
|81552.81
|SRF
|2589.7
|23.35
|0.91
|2697.45
|2050.0
|76765.14
|Linde India
|8391.0
|108.35
|1.31
|8658.9
|3803.57
|71561.99
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 8.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 10 AM is down by 47.36% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹2950.8, showing a decrease of 0.8%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints touched a high of 2940.0 & a low of 2913.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2943.77
|Support 1
|2916.77
|Resistance 2
|2955.38
|Support 2
|2901.38
|Resistance 3
|2970.77
|Support 3
|2889.77
Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.13% to reach ₹2923.65, with its industry peers showing mixed performance. Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and Linde India are experiencing a decline, whereas SRF, another peer, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.32% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2923.65
|-3.85
|-0.13
|3566.9
|2766.05
|280435.86
|Pidilite Industries
|2942.1
|-7.75
|-0.26
|3116.0
|2293.1
|149551.13
|Solar Industries India
|8905.35
|-94.5
|-1.05
|9429.1
|3456.95
|80584.57
|SRF
|2577.0
|10.65
|0.41
|2697.45
|2050.0
|76388.68
|Linde India
|8277.15
|-5.5
|-0.07
|8658.9
|3803.57
|70591.03
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints may indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their positions.
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2934.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2897.1 and ₹2984.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2897.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2984.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹2930.00. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -1.78% to ₹2930.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.39%
|3 Months
|-2.64%
|6 Months
|-1.62%
|YTD
|-13.89%
|1 Year
|-1.78%
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2984.85
|Support 1
|2897.1
|Resistance 2
|3034.8
|Support 2
|2859.3
|Resistance 3
|3072.6
|Support 3
|2809.35
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1594 k & BSE volume was 76 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2998 & ₹2910.05 yesterday to end at ₹2973.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
