Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 2927.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2934.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2998 and closed at 2973.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2998 and a low of 2910.05. The market capitalization stood at 280701.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9, and the low was 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 76392 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints reached a peak of 2939.9 and a trough of 2922.8 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 2927.77 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2920.68 and 2911.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12937.5Support 12920.4
Resistance 22947.25Support 22913.05
Resistance 32954.6Support 32903.3
06 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 4.44%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2913 and a high of 2958.35 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.39% lower than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 42.39% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2936, showing a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2956.73 and 2928.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2928.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2956.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12944.27Support 12927.77
Resistance 22953.68Support 22920.68
Resistance 32960.77Support 32911.27
06 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2902.75
10 Days2865.30
20 Days2871.01
50 Days2882.03
100 Days3040.82
300 Days3128.23
06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2934.85, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2927.5

Asian Paints share price is at 2934.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2897.1 and 2984.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2897.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2984.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -29.21% lower than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is down by 29.21% compared to yesterday, with the price at 2941.05, a decrease of 0.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2943.77 and 2916.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2916.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2943.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2939.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2927.5

Asian Paints share price is at 2939.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2897.1 and 2984.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2897.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2984.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 0.94% to reach 2955, in line with its industry counterparts. Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, SRF, and Linde India are also experiencing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.21% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2955.027.50.943566.92766.05283442.95
Pidilite Industries2955.15.250.183116.02293.1150211.94
Solar Industries India9012.3512.50.149429.13456.9581552.81
SRF2589.723.350.912697.452050.076765.14
Linde India8391.0108.351.318658.93803.5771561.99
06 May 2024, 11:09 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 8.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
06 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.36% lower than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 10 AM is down by 47.36% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 2950.8, showing a decrease of 0.8%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 2940.0 & a low of 2913.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12943.77Support 12916.77
Resistance 22955.38Support 22901.38
Resistance 32970.77Support 32889.77
06 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price decreased by 0.13% to reach 2923.65, with its industry peers showing mixed performance. Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and Linde India are experiencing a decline, whereas SRF, another peer, is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.32% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2923.65-3.85-0.133566.92766.05280435.86
Pidilite Industries2942.1-7.75-0.263116.02293.1149551.13
Solar Industries India8905.35-94.5-1.059429.13456.9580584.57
SRF2577.010.650.412697.452050.076388.68
Linde India8277.15-5.5-0.078658.93803.5770591.03
06 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.94%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Asian Paints may indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their positions.

06 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2934.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2927.5

Asian Paints share price is at 2934.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2897.1 and 2984.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2897.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2984.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 2930.00. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -1.78% to 2930.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months-2.64%
6 Months-1.62%
YTD-13.89%
1 Year-1.78%
06 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12984.85Support 12897.1
Resistance 23034.8Support 22859.3
Resistance 33072.6Support 32809.35
06 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
06 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1670 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1263 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1594 k & BSE volume was 76 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2973.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2998 & 2910.05 yesterday to end at 2973.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.