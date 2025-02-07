Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2288.45 and closed at ₹2275.65, experiencing a high of ₹2298.90 and a low of ₹2260.10. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹216,863.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a volume of 68,331 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2288.25
|Support 1
|2249.6
|Resistance 2
|2312.9
|Support 2
|2235.6
|Resistance 3
|2326.9
|Support 3
|2210.95
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2400.0, 6.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1285 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2298.90 & ₹2260.10 yesterday to end at ₹2263.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend