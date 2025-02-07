Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 2275.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2263.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2288.45 and closed at 2275.65, experiencing a high of 2298.90 and a low of 2260.10. The company's market capitalization stood at 216,863.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2208.90. The BSE recorded a volume of 68,331 shares traded during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12288.25Support 12249.6
Resistance 22312.9Support 22235.6
Resistance 32326.9Support 32210.95
07 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2400.0, 6.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1222
    Buy7665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
07 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1354 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1554 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1285 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2275.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2298.90 & 2260.10 yesterday to end at 2263.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

