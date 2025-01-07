Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened and closed at ₹2334.25, showing no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹2338 and a low of ₹2257 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹217,352.2 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range of ₹2256.9 to ₹3408.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 54,228 shares for Asian Paints on this day.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2316.97
|Support 1
|2233.67
|Resistance 2
|2370.13
|Support 2
|2203.53
|Resistance 3
|2400.27
|Support 3
|2150.37
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 12.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1191 k & BSE volume was 54 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2338 & ₹2257 yesterday to end at ₹2268.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend