Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2938.05 and closed at ₹2927.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2958.35 and the low was ₹2913. The market capitalization stood at ₹281055.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 35070 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 9.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 36.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 768 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2958.35 & ₹2913 yesterday to end at ₹2927.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
