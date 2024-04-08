Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2924.2 and closed at ₹2919.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹2927.15, while the low was ₹2880.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹276592.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3566.9 and ₹2705.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104488 shares.
08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
