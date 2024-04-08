Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 2919.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2884.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2924.2 and closed at 2919.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 2927.15, while the low was 2880.7. The market capitalization stood at 276592.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3566.9 and 2705.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2884.65, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹2919.2

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at 2884.65, with a decrease of 1.18% or a net change of -34.55.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2919.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 104488 shares with a closing price of 2919.2.

