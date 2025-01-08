Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2270 and closed slightly lower at ₹2268.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2315.95 and a low of ₹2270 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹219,792.1 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 80,508. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2256.9.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹2297.10. However, over the past year, Asian Paints' shares have decreased by 30.49%, also reaching ₹2297.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|-22.5%
|6 Months
|-21.08%
|YTD
|0.49%
|1 Year
|-30.49%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2313.73
|Support 1
|2269.73
|Resistance 2
|2336.87
|Support 2
|2248.87
|Resistance 3
|2357.73
|Support 3
|2225.73
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 11.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 80 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2315.95 & ₹2270 yesterday to end at ₹2293.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.