Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 2268.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2293.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2270 and closed slightly lower at 2268.15. The stock reached a high of 2315.95 and a low of 2270 during the session. With a market capitalization of 219,792.1 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 80,508. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2256.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at 2297.10. However, over the past year, Asian Paints' shares have decreased by 30.49%, also reaching 2297.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months-22.5%
6 Months-21.08%
YTD0.49%
1 Year-30.49%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12313.73Support 12269.73
Resistance 22336.87Support 22248.87
Resistance 32357.73Support 32225.73
08 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 11.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
08 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 821 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1289 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 80 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2268.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2315.95 & 2270 yesterday to end at 2293.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

