Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 2932.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2911.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2935.55, closed at 2932.20 with a high of 2967 and a low of 2904.55. The market capitalization was 279171.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.90 and a 52-week low of 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 71193 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12951.05Support 12887.65
Resistance 22991.2Support 22864.4
Resistance 33014.45Support 32824.25
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 9.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
08 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 700 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1188 k

The trading volume yesterday was 41.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 629 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2932.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2967 & 2904.55 yesterday to end at 2932.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

